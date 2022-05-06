Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 community levels map, all eight Connecticut counties are in the medium or high categories.

The map, which launched in February, shows a color-coded system of “low,” “medium,” and “high” levels. A week ago, the map showed only New London County listed in the medium or yellow category.

Counties in the high or orange category include Hartford county, Middlesex county, and New Haven county, while counties in the medium or yellow category include Fairfield county, Litchfield county, New London county, Windham county, and Tolland county.

Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said that this latest update from the CDC shows that the state is still suffering from a subvariant of COVID-19’s Omicron.

“DPH has been preparing for this since late March,” Juthani said. “And all the tools are in place – including vaccines, second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests, and state-supporting testing – to help curb the severity of this illness.”

The DPH urges residents in the high category to wear a mask indoors in public, while those at high risk for severe illness in counties in the medium category should talk to their healthcare providers about when to wear a mask. Residents in both the high and medium category counties are urged to stay up-to-date with vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.