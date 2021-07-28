CDC classifies two Connecticut counties as areas with substantial COVID-19 community transmission

by: Isabella Gentile

(WTNH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classified Hartford County and New London County as areas with “substantial” COVID-19 community spread.

Substantial community transmission is classified by the CDC as 50-99 cumulative cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

The CDC COVID Data Tracker shows the other state counties listed under “moderate” transmission, which is classified as 10-49 cumulative cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

