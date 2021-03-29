CDC director urges public to ‘hold on for a little while longer’ after rise in COVID cases

(WTNH) — The growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. certainly has the attention of the CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky with an emotional plea during Monday’s White House COVID-19 response team briefing.

“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope. But right now, I’m scared,” says Dr. Walensky, CDC Director. “I’m speaking today not necessarily as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, to ask you to just please hold on for a little while longer.”

What really jumps out at you is Dr. Walensky describing a feeling of “impending doom” if states open too quickly.

New York and New Jersey are one and two in new cases per capita. This comes as a number of states, including Connecticut have somewhat loosened COVID-19 restrictions. We asked the governor if what’s happening around us might have an effect on what we do moving forward.

“We have the ability to change course if we had to. Obviously, we monitor usage in our hospitals very carefully. If it’s been going up, it’s been going up on a gradual basis. so I know we’d have time to change course if we had to. I don’t see any need to do that. I think the vaccinations are going to stay ahead of the risk,” says Gov. Ned Lamont.

If we do get that fourth wave, the governor also said that those in Connecticut who are most vulnerable have already been vaccinated. Plus, the number of vaccines we are getting has been accelerated “quite a bit,” he says.