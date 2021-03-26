CDC issues warning for potential COVID surge as positivity rate tips over 7% nationally, CT school districts in flux for safety measures

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The CDC issued a warning of a potential COVID surge as the positivity rate for coronavirus cases heads over 7 percent nationally. In Connecticut, it’s just below 3 percent. So how are parents and schools approaching this?

Many school districts are all in on in-person learning, but the teachers union says to not be too hasty because while more people are getting vaccinated, we should still continue to practice social distancing. They are seeing problems in several school districts, like Bristol.

Don Williams, CEA Executive Director of the CEA, says it’s not only the positive tests but the people affected around them.

“In one class, students ride on seven different school buses, and they go to lunch with folks from other classes, so the potential for spread within the school is significant,” Executive Director Don Williams, CEA. “In Stamford, we have seen the number of those teachers and students who have to quarantine, skyrocket! From about 18 to 20 to 268 in the last week.”

“The parents of the younger children say they are concerned about the social growth of their students, and that’s why they want to get them back in the classroom. However, younger kids, they say, don’t understand six feet, three feet distancing and keeping a mask on all the time.

“I feel like she is also lagging that enthusiasm, but on the other hand I don’t know how safe it is. I just say a prayer every morning,” Marini Nakandala, West Hartford.

Some of the parents wanted to know why the school districts didn’t wait until after spring break to send everybody back to the classroom. That would have given at least six weeks for teachers to get vaccinated and the vaccine to kick in.