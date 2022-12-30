Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties were listed in the medium/yellow category.

Counties listed in the high/orange category are urged to wear a mask indoors in public and stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines. Those at high risk are advised to take additional precautions, the CDC said.

Doctor Paul Anthony, an infectious disease specialist with Hartford HealthCare and said he expected to see a surge in positive cases this holiday season.

“The flu has leveled off, if anything, over the last two weeks; but the covid is slightly rising,” said Dr. Anthony.

New haven’s public health director Maritza Bond said this new year’s weekend, be mindful of your actions.

“Someone’s COVID-19 symptoms can be a significant impact for someone that’s immuno-compromised or elderly,” Bond said.

Connecticut residents are encouraged to get the latest COVID vaccine, test for covid if they become symptomatic and wash their hands. Residents are also encouraged to wear a mask indoors not only to protect themselves but others as well.

Medical professionals are urging those with COVID symptoms to stay home over the holiday weekend, to avoid possibly infecting someone else with the coronavirus.

“If you’re sick, stay home. Maybe this gathering is not for you. You may join your loved one on facetime or zoom,” said Dr. Anthony.

Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD said the state is witnessing the “long-anticipated winter COVID-19 surge.”

“With 2023 right around the corner, we are in a far better place with this pandemic then we were in 2020,” Juthani said. “We have many more tools at our disposal to deal effectively with COVID-19, including vaccines and updated boosters, Test to Treat locations, the mobile van clinics, and the wide availability of COVID-19 self-test kits.”

Four free self-test kits will be available per household. Order your free test kits here.