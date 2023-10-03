NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Transportation says they are looking into making service changes for Metro-North, Shoreline East and CT Transit.

CTDOT held its first of four public hearings Monday night to gather input on the proposed changes, which include fewer trains, higher fares and more buses.

These proposed changes come after the state said the recent budget aligned more closely with current commuting habits.

The state is looking to have two fewer trains a day Monday through Thursday on the Metro-North New Haven Line and eight fewer trains on Friday. They are also looking to reduce the amount of daily trains on the Shoreline East service from 23 to 16.

When it comes to Metro-North fares, CTDOT has proposed an increase of 25 cents to a dollar, depending on your departure and arrival destinations. For example, the price for a one-way peak ticket from New Haven’s Union Station to Grand Central would go from $23.50 to $24.50

Since the state is considering a reduction of train services, the budget would be able to add more buses. Some new routes that would be added include two from Elm City to Milford and Meriden.

The next public hearing is scheduled for Oct. in Hartford. The following two sessions will be held virtually on Oct. 4

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.