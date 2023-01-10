(WTNH) – The state’s largest teacher’s union released a new survey of Connecticut residents who say teachers aren’t getting paid enough, and mental health and burnout are major issues impacting schools.

Some of the results show that 90% of residents believe teachers should be paid more money based on their education and training requirements, while 85% say teacher shortages and student mental health and wellness are the top issues facing public schools.

Also on that list are stress and burnout, students falling behind academically and behavior and discipline issues.

To read the full survey, click here.