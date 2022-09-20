NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Day at The Big E in West Springfield, Mass. is Wednesday, Sept. 21.

It’s a day to celebrate the state’s culinary and culinary attractions. This year, visitors to the Connecticut Building can:

Sip on local craft beer and cider from the Connecticut Craft Beer Garden featuring 30 new varieties on tap with unique flavors like Dill Pickle Sour, Peanut Butter Marshmallow Stout, plus non-alcohol beer options.

Enjoy award-winning wine at the Connecticut Farm Wineries booth, offering a total of 18 rotating wines from 9 different wineries around the state.

Savor delicious and iconic Connecticut dishes, such as award-winning dishes from Bear's Smokehouse BBQ; loaded baked potatoes at Danny's Smokehouse Grill; Mediterranean cuisine at Noujaim's Bistro; and famous brick-oven pizza at Randy's Wooster Street Pizza.

Sample delectable desserts, including artisan ice cream from J. Foster's, warm apple cider donuts from Sweet Madeline's, and baked goods from Bloom Bake Shop.

Shop for local and homemade products from Maple Craft Foods, Papa's Connecticut Mountain Brew, VinylDelites, Connecticut Valley Tobacconist, Candle Delights and The Juniper Loft Soap Company.

Explore or reexplore some of Connecticut's most popular attractions, such as Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, TreeTrails Adventures, the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat and the Florence Griswold Museum.

Discover Connecticut's vast agriculture resources at the state's Department of Agriculture booth which features a wide variety of farmers, growers, and other agricultural offerings.

Connecticut Day will also feature entertainment on the Connecticut Building front lawn stage with performances by Kala Farnham, Connecticut’s State Troubadour.

When do the buildings and Midway open?

Big E gates open at 8 a.m.

The Big E Bakery is open from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Buildings and Craft Common is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The New England Center is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Midway is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

When is my state/town day at The Big E?

Each day at the Big E honors something specific. For example, the first Friday was Military Appreciation Day at the Big E. Veterans, active duty military and their dependents all get in free. Here are all the special and state days this year:

Friday, Sept. 16 – Be A Kid For A Day/Military Appreciation Day

Saturday, Sept. 17 – 4-H & FFA Day/Maine Day

Sunday, Sept. 18 – Storrowton Day

Monday, Sept. 19 – Salute to West Springfield

Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Rhode Island Day/Salute to Holyoke

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Connecticut Day

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Massachusetts Day

Friday, Sept. 23 – New Hampshire Day

Saturday, Sept. 24 – Vermont Day

Sunday, Sept. 25 – Grange Day/Chocolate Milk Day

Monday, Sept. 26 – Salute to Springfield

Tuesday, Sept. 27 – Salute to Chicopee

Wednesday, Sept. 28 – Salute to Agawam

Thursday, Sept. 29 – Salute to Westfield

Friday, Sept. 30 – Harvest New England Day

Saturday, Oct. 1 – October Fun Day

Sunday, Oct. 2 – Salute to Special Olympics

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the gates or can be purchased online at thebige.com.

In addition to single-day tickets, the Big E is also offering a 17-day value pass, which is valid for entry throughout the fair. Tickets for concerts at the Big E Arena are not included in the price of admission and must be purchased separately.

The fair ends Sunday, Oct. 2.