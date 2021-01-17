Celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. around Connecticut

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Many individuals across Connecticut will be celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. this week.

Sunday, Jan. 17:

Peabody’s 25th Annual MLK Celebration is the beloved and electrifying Open Mic and Poetry Jam. Hosted by Ngoma Hill and Croilot Semexan.

The program will be held at 6:00 p.m. with a curated Open Mic. The Poetry Jam kicks off at 7:00 p.m. with a tribute performance from Ngoma followed by this year’s featured poets. Free registration is available here.

Monday, Jan. 18:

Martin Luther King Jr. Mural in Manchester

The Town of Manchester Department of Leisure, Family and Recreation is partnering with CT Murals to support sponsored artist, Ben Keller’s vision for a Martin Luther King Jr. tribute mural, “Birthing of a Legacy.

The mural is planned to be completed by 3 p.m.

MLK Celebration Goes Virtual at New Haven Museum

The New Haven Museum will offer storytelling and special dance performances as part of the Yale Peabody Museum’s 25th Annual “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Legacy of Environmental and Social Justice,” via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free, register here.

City of New Britain to Host Annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtually

The pre-recorded event will be aired on the City of New Britain Facebook page and on Nutmeg TV’s Public Access Channel (Xfinity Channels 5 & 1070; Frontier Channel 6060) at 11:00 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Car Parade in Simsbury

A celebration of historical proportions as a permanent memorial portraying experiences of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Connecticut unveiled.

The monument is the culmination of a decade of dedication by groups of students who researched Dr. King’s time in our state, created a documentary, raised $150,000 and designed a stunning outdoor memorial on the grounds of the Simsbury Free Library.

The public is asked to join the car parade at 2 p.m., rain or shine.