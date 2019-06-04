Celebrating Connecticut Dads: Tell Us why your Dad is the best

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WTNH) -- Father's Day is Sunday, June 16th and News 8's Sarah Cody would like to feature special Dads from across Connecticut. We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your Dad is the best on television!

Fill out this form to be qualified for a special Father's Day segment.

Don't want to write a letter but want to give a shout-out anyway? Submit your Dad's photo here!

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.