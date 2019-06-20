Celebrity Pro-Am big success at Travelers Championship
CROMWELL,Conn. (WTNH) - Some of the biggest names in golf took part in the 2019 Travelers Championship. Wednesday was an entire day of fun before the pro golfers tee off in the Celebrity Pro-Am at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
The action there was well underway at with celebrities and PGA pros on the course for the Pro-Am. But there was another event on Wednesday morning, a celebrity putting contest featuring teams from around the state.
News 8 well represented with Laura Hutchinson, Alyssa Taglia, Ryan Kristafer and John Pierson taking to the green down in the fan zone.
Celebrity Mini Golf @WTNH @LauraHutch8 @AlyssaRaeTaglia @JPPierson @RyanKristafer @bridgetmoynahan @TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/VkD407JcVz— Nicole Warren (@NicoleWarrenCT) June 19, 2019
Our team playing to benefit the Girl Scouts of Connecticut. A lot of fun for the fans every year.
We're live from the @TravelersChamp all week long! Tune in for the fun on @WTNH @AlyssaRaeTaglia #TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/v7JRb1suhD— Ryan Kristafer (@RyanKristafer) June 19, 2019
At the Travelers, there's a little something for everyone on Wednesday.
First tee jitters its something all golfers deal with but the pressure is on a different level when amateurs are tee'd up with the best in the game like PGA superstar Tommy Fleetwood.
For the fans, it's a chance to get close to the stars like Brooke Kepka and Phil Mickelson casual on the course in shorts.
Nice chatting with Tommy Fleetwood before he gets going for pro-am Day at the @TravelersChamp! @WTNH ⛳️🏌🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/nQExBIgxAX— Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) June 19, 2019
For the pros like Tommy Fleetwood, it's an opportunity to have a little fun and get a look at the course before Thursday's opening round.
News 8 will be live at the Travelers Championship all week covering all the action on the course and off.
