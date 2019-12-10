Census taker jobs to pay $25/hour in New Haven and Fairfield County, $21/hour elsewhere

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

(WTNH) — The big push is on to get everyone in the state to participate in the federal census count of all residents. The Connecticut ‘Complete Count Committee’ met at the Capitol Tuesday.

The committee includes more than 100 community organizations that will be fanning out to knock on doors if people don’t start filling out the forms, either online or on paper during March and April. An accurate count is essential to assure federal funding.

“Our state receives nearly $11 billion in federal funding for critical programs like; SNAP, like Medicaid, like HUD programs, and federal school lunch and Headstart and many more.” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Connecticut)

The census will soon be hiring workers to knock on doors and get people to fill out the forms. The jobs will pay $25 per hour in New Haven and Fairfield County and $21 in the rest of the state.

You can get more information at 2020census.gov/jobs.