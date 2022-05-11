CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect in a Chaplin homicide was extradited to Connecticut after an arrest in New Hampshire, Connecticut State Police said.

The suspect, 46-year-old Matthew Candler, was initially described as a person of interest in the death of 51-year-old Jeffrey Rawson. On May 1, police responded to a home on Miller Road in Chaplin for a report of an assault and found Rawson dead.

After locating Candler in Seabrook, New Hampshire, police took him into custody on the strength of an extraditable felony warrant out of Connecticut. State police traveled to the Rockingham County Correctional Facility in Brentwood, New Hampshire on Monday, where Candler was extradited via an arrest warrant originating out of the Danielson Superior Court.

He was processed for the crime of Assault in the 1st degree and detained on a $500,000 court set bond.

Candler was due in court Tuesday.