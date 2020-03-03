State prosecutors look to throw out murder charges against Fotis Dulos

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State prosecutors will be in a Stamford court on Tuesday looking to officially throw out the charges against Fotis Dulos. The accused murderer died of an apparent suicide in January, but his lawyer says he will try to keep the case going.

With any other case, what is happening today would not be newsworthy. The defendant dies, usually the case against him does too. But this is no ordinary case.

It was five weeks ago that Fotis Dulos was found in his closed garage, behind the wheel with the car running. A note said he couldn’t live being accused of a crime he did not commit. He was accused of murdering his wife Jennifer Dulos. It’s been nine months since she was last seen dropping her five kids off at school in New Canaan.

The state was building a circumstantial case against Dulos involving forensic evidence of her blood in a truck Dulos had access to that day and surveillance video that allegedly shows him and his then-girlfriend dumping bags in Hartford trash cans.

Recovered bags contained Jennifer’s bloody clothes and cleaning supplies. Prosecutors will make a motion in court on Tuesday to nolle, or throw out, the charges against Dulos. That is what happens when a defendant dies. However, Dulos’s lawyer Norm Pattis has said that he wants the case to continue.

He said he wants the estate of Fotis Dulos to become the defendant, and he wants the state to try the case so that he can clear Dulos’s name. Will the judge allow that to happen?