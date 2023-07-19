WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Charter Oak Federal Credit Union’s website was back online Wednesday afternoon after several days of being down due to a cyber attack.

The bank established a temporary landing page at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday at charteroak.org.

Earlier in the day, the bank’s president and CEO, Brian Orenstein, hosted a question and answer session about the outage, which the credit union has attributed to “nefarious actors.”

The bank’s website had been down since Friday.

The bank released a statement to News 8 on Monday assuring customers that their accounts and information were safe following “usual activity” in its system.

The bank will refund customers who incur fees or charges because of the website being down. If a member entered personal information on a website that looked like Charter Oak’s over the weekend, the bank urges them to call the bank at (860) 446-8085 to change their password.