CHC offering coronavirus testing throughout Connecticut

The Community Health Center, Inc. is providing COVID-19 tests throughout the state of Connecticut.

The CHC says the tests can be administered by drive-through or walk-up methods with or without an appointment. The sites will be conducting tests Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Below is the lists of sites participating:

CT Pediatrics, CHC: 76 New Britain Avenue, Hartford

134 State Street, Meriden

85 Lafayette Street, New Britain

Fifth Street: 22 Fifth Street, Stamford

51 North Elm Street, Waterbury

Participants are encourage to schedule an appointment by calling CHC’s COVID hotline: (475) 241-0740. They say results will be sent to those tested in 2 – 3 days.

To learn more, visit www.chc1.com