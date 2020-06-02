CHC offering coronavirus testing throughout Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — The Community Health Center, Inc. is providing COVID-19 tests throughout the state of Connecticut.
The CHC says the tests can be administered by drive-through or walk-up methods with or without an appointment. The sites will be conducting tests Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Below is the lists of sites participating:
- CT Pediatrics, CHC: 76 New Britain Avenue, Hartford
- 134 State Street, Meriden
- 85 Lafayette Street, New Britain
- Fifth Street: 22 Fifth Street, Stamford
- 51 North Elm Street, Waterbury
Participants are encourage to schedule an appointment by calling CHC’s COVID hotline: (475) 241-0740. They say results will be sent to those tested in 2 – 3 days.
To learn more, visit www.chc1.com