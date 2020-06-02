Breaking News
Westfarms Mall reopens Tuesday after closing out of ‘an abundance of caution’ Monday due to ongoing protests
Live Now
NEWS 8 NOW: Sam Kantrow has your Tuesday morning headlines and latest weather forecast

CHC offering coronavirus testing throughout Connecticut

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Conn. (WTNH) — The Community Health Center, Inc. is providing COVID-19 tests throughout the state of Connecticut.

The CHC says the tests can be administered by drive-through or walk-up methods with or without an appointment. The sites will be conducting tests Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Below is the lists of sites participating:

  • CT Pediatrics, CHC: 76 New Britain Avenue, Hartford
  • 134 State Street, Meriden
  • 85 Lafayette Street, New Britain
  • Fifth Street: 22 Fifth Street, Stamford
  • 51 North Elm Street, Waterbury

Participants are encourage to schedule an appointment by calling CHC’s COVID hotline: (475) 241-0740. They say results will be sent to those tested in 2 – 3 days.

To learn more, visit www.chc1.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss