Check sex offenders in your area before trick-or-treating

(WTNH)– Before children head out trick-or-treating for Halloween, parents across Connecticut have an online tool to check in advance to make sure neighborhoods are safe, and which homes to avoid.

Connecticut residents can access the Connecticut Sex Offender Registry online to search by city, neighborhoods, and individual streets to see a written list and photos of sex offenders in neighborhoods where kids may trick-or-treat.

The State’s registry has the most up-to-date information on sex offenders available. The online resource is designed for families to protect their children and those they care for from individuals with problem sexual behaviors.

Additional information on Connecticut’s Sex Offender Registry is available here.

Click on the map to find sex offenders near you.