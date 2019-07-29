Cheers to 100 years: Hamden celebrates its centenarians

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– One rehabilitation center in Hamden celebrated its centenarians on Monday.

Nine residents at Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center are turning 100 or older in 2019. On Monday they held a party to celebrate — complete with an official proclamation from the town of Hamden.

We took the opportunity to ask them: what’s the secret to living to 100?

“A nice, clean life,” said Eleanor Popolizio. “Don’t get into any trouble or anything.”

“I had a happy life,” said Anita Murphy, age 107, adding, “I did like to dance all the time.”

“Loving everybody,” said Stephen Kozlowski, “and don’t fight.”

“It’s hard to believe but that damn money sometimes spoils everything, you know?” said Marie Notaro.