Cheng named president of Connecticut college system

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut State Colleges and University system has picked Terrence Cheng as its next president.

The state Board of Regents for Higher Education on Friday unanimously approved Cheng for the post at an annual salary of $360,000. He’ll begin the new job on July 2. Cheng has been the director of the University of Connecticut’s Stamford campus since 2016 and also is an English professor there.

The Colleges and Universities system serves more than 72,000 students at Connecticut’s four state universities, 12 community college and Charter Oak State College. It does not include the University of Connecticut.