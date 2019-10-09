Cheshire man charged with murder after domestic dispute to enter plea in court

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire man accused of stabbing and killing his wife is due in court on Wednesday for murder charges.

The husband, identified as 31-year-old Emanuel Dominguez Villa Gomez, is sitting behind bars on a $1 million bond. Officers say Gomez stabbed his wife Monica 20 – 30 times back in September.

RELATED: October is Domestic Violence and Prevention Month: Events Across Connecticut

Officers arrived to the house on Mountain Road in Cheshire after a 911 call where they heard a child screaming. Court papers show she had recently filed for divorce and told police he accused her of cheating.

Gomez told officers she attacked him and it was self-defense, but police say his wounds did not support that claim.

The children in the home were not physically hurt.

Gomez being represented by well-known attorney Norm Pattis and is expected make his plea on Wednesday.

If you, or someone you know, is in a domestic violence situation, you can get help. You are never alone.

Reach out to these great Connecticut organizations and resources:

Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence 24-hour Statewide, Toll Free Domestic Violence Hotline 888-774-2900 (English) or 844-831-9200 (Español)



The UCDVS Crisis Hotline numbers: (203) 736-9944 & (203) 789-8104. Toll-free 1-888-774-2900 or visit



The Center for Family Justice domestic abuse hotline: 203-384-9559. Sexual assault hotline: 203-333-2233

