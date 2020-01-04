Cheshire pet store donates GPS collars to State Police K-9s

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A pet store in Cheshire is helping Connecticut State Police keep track of its K-9s.

NorthPoint Pets & Company donated several Garmin tracking and GPS systems to State Police’s K-9 Foundation.

Nicole Decrisantis, the owner of NorthPoint Pets & Co. told News 8, “We’ve always had a good working relationship with a lot of the K-9 handlers throughout the state. As we grew, our commitment to them has also grown.”

NorthPoint Pets & Co. has donated over a dozen tracking systems and GPS collars to numerous State and Municipal K-9 teams over the last two years.

To find out more about the CSP K9 Foundation, click here.