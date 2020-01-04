1  of  2
Breaking News
Part of Rt. 8 South in Shelton closed after car falls into embankment State Police identify man, Ansonia police officers involved in officer involved shooting on Myrtle Avenue

Cheshire pet store donates GPS collars to State Police K-9s

Connecticut

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A pet store in Cheshire is helping Connecticut State Police keep track of its K-9s.

NorthPoint Pets & Company donated several Garmin tracking and GPS systems to State Police’s K-9 Foundation.

Nicole Decrisantis, the owner of NorthPoint Pets & Co. told News 8, “We’ve always had a good working relationship with a lot of the K-9 handlers throughout the state. As we grew, our commitment to them has also grown.”

Related Content: CT State Police K-9 helps track down teens accused of breaking into Killingly home, shooting man in face

NorthPoint Pets & Co. has donated over a dozen tracking systems and GPS collars to numerous State and Municipal K-9 teams over the last two years.

To find out more about the CSP K9 Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Cheshire pet store donates GPS collars to State Police K-9 Foundation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheshire pet store donates GPS collars to State Police K-9 Foundation"

Ansonia officers and deceased man identified in Officer involved shooting, and a look at domestic violence cases in CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ansonia officers and deceased man identified in Officer involved shooting, and a look at domestic violence cases in CT"

Miya's restaurant in New Haven closing at end of the year

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Miya's restaurant in New Haven closing at end of the year"

Booze-free in Connecticut: where to find non-alcoholic cocktails for Dry January

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Booze-free in Connecticut: where to find non-alcoholic cocktails for Dry January"

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Hamden gas station

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested in deadly shooting at Hamden gas station"

Active police investigation on Tyler Street in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Active police investigation on Tyler Street in New Haven"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss