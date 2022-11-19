CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire.

The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police.

The status of the people brought to the hospital is not yet known. Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue was closed for some time following the accident but reopened earlier this morning

