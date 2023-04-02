CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The season has begun for the Connecticut River ferries however only the Chester-Hadlyme Ferry is up and running. Due to flooding the Rocky Hill – Glastonbury Ferry will be closed this weekend.

The Chester-Hadlyme Ferry has been in operation since 1769. Along with the Rocky Hill – Glastonbury Ferry, which began service in 1655 and is the oldest continually running ferry in America, the two combined carried more than 43,000 vehicles and nearly 102,000 passengers last season.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation the ferries are a unique mode of transportation.

When up and running their schedule is weekdays 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weather conditions, water levels and mechanical issues due impact operations at times.

The ferry season runs until November 30th.

For additional information on the ferries, including fares, schedules, and history, please visit CT.gov/DOT/CTferries.