NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The popular initiative that allows kids to receive free admission to more than 100 attractions in Connecticut is back for summer 2023!

Until Labor Day, Connecticut children ages 18 and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to any of the participating museums, including historic house museums, art museums, children’s museums, science centers, natural history museums, university museums, arboretums/botanical gardens, and zoos.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport Wednesday to remind people to take advantage of what the zoo has to offer through Connecticut Summer at the Museum.

The full list of participating attractions is available at here.