Children’s characters dance outside CCMC to cheer up kids in isolation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s stressful to live through a pandemic, and particularly tough for children with compromised immune systems battling cancer.

Well, Tuesday, a group “characters” worked to brighten their day.

As kids inside the hospital fight for their health, superheroes and characters dance to help them fight off boredom and isolation.

“Because of the virus, we can’t interact with our kids in a normal way. So we decided to bring the party to them,” said Brooks Tomb, Regional Director, Sunshine Kids.

Inside these costumes are people representing a handful of organizations that work with children with cancer. Tuesday, they brought cheer to children stuck inside at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

“Because they’re immune compromised, a lot of them are isolated anyway. At least normally we can have group activities with the kids and do some fun stuff. Some of these organizations also go into the hospital, we can’t do any of that now,” said Tomb.

There are four separate units watching from above. You can’t see them but there are children and staff in the windows watching.

“It’s nice to be able to bring some normality back into this crazy world that we’re living in right now and some excitement. And just recognizing the superheroes that they are and the superheroes that take care of them, as well,” said Katie Robbins, Childlife specialist, CCMC.