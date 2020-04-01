Children’s hospital delays surgeries, furloughs 400 workers

Breaking News
Comptroller projects $170-million deficit for 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic
by: Associated Press, WTNH Staff

Hospital gurneys are stacked up, right, on an indoor track at Southern Connecticut State University’s Moore Field House Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in New Haven, Conn., after Connecticut Air and Army National National Guard personnel unloaded supplies provided to the state by FEMA for a temporary field hospital to be constructed by week’s end. The 250-bed capacity hospital will facilitate overflow in the event that regional hospitals treating COVID-19 patients reach their capacity. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Children’s Medical Center has furloughed 400 workers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials with the Hartford-based health care system say the outbreak has caused elective and other surgeries to be delayed and a decline in the number of patients. The Hartford Courant reports the furloughs are for 60 days and affect about 14% of the health system’s workforce.

News 8 has confirmed with Connecticut Children’s that most of the positions that were furloughed are administrative and will be cut from 40 to 32 hours a week.

Part of the decision comes from the fact that COVID-19 does not really affect younger children and outpatient visits have been canceled and scheduled virtually.

RELATED: ‘Flexibility is the key’: 90-day grace period on mortgages will be given to CT residents facing financial hardships due to coronavirus

In other developments, there will be stricter rules at Connecticut’s state parks to help better maintain social distancing.

Also, two Connecticut National Guardsmen have tested positive for COVID-19, and judicial officials have closed the Stamford courthouse.  

