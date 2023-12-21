We are still watching river flooding & especially the Connecticut river! Bright and colder today and tomorrow then a gradual warm up over the weekend. There is a weak system with some spotty rain & snow showers early on the 24th to watch. Temps may be near freezing in spots as the showers come through, so this timeframe will have to be watched closely. Regardless, it looks quiet for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Another round of heavy rain is possible for late Tuesday & Wednesday next week.

Early this morning: Breezy with a few clouds and lows in the 20s.

Today: Sunny, breezy & chilly with highs 35-41 midday. Winter begins at 10:27 PM.

Tomorrow: A cold start with 10s to lower 20s. Bright and Brisk with highs in the lower to middle 30s.

Saturday: Turning cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Christmas Eve Day: A few spotty rain/snow showers & isolated freezing rain early inland. Some sneaky icy spots possible early. Lots of clouds and dry for Christmas Eve. Highs in the middle 40s.

Christmas Day: A mix of clouds & sun with highs near 50 degrees!

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy with late rain & mild with highs near 50.

Wednesday: Rainy with highs in the 40s to lower 50s.