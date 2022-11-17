NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has a gene that puts him at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, the Thor actor announced during a media tour for his new show, Limitless.

While “risk genes” increase the chances that he will develop the disease, it doesn’t mean that he necessarily will.

Dr. Sharon Stoll, a neurologist with Yale Medicine, said it’s very rare to carry the risk from both parents, like Hemsworth does. That means that not only is he at higher risk, but is also more likely to develop the disease at an earlier age.

“We all recall, or have, senior moments,” Stoll said. “And the reason they’re called ‘senior moments’ is because it happens to us when we become seniors. So, that risk increases with age, regardless. The more brain activity that someone can do, the further that will decrease the risk.”

Other measures, like eating healthy foods, reducing cholesterol and limiting salt intake are also important for brain health.