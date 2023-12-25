NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a little extra money after the rush of holiday shopping? Check your Connecticut Lottery tickets!

Two prizes remained unclaimed on Christmas Day, according to the state lottery. The first, drawn on Christmas Eve, is a $219,256 prize for Fast Play – $5 MONEYBAGS PROGRESSIVE. The winning numbers are “100% OF JACKPOT,” and the ticket was sold at a Shell on Waterbury Road in Prospect.

The second ticket was drawn on Dec. 20. The Cash5’s prize is $100,000. The winning numbers are 11-18-25-30-35, and the ticket was sold at the AM Citgo on Main Street in Winsted.

To claim a prize that’s greater than $50,000, visit the Connecticut Lottery headquarters between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays — excluding holidays — with two valid forms of signed ID.