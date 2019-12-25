Christmas Grinch steals around $2K worth of presents from Bridgeport East End Food Pantry

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police responded to a burglary call Christmas morning.

Police say at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday, a burglary was reported to be at the Bridgeport East End Food Pantry.

According to the responding officer, $1,500 – $2,000 worth of toys were taken from the center. Those same toys were meant to be delivered to children on Christmas Day.

The suspect has not been identified.

To keep the spirit of the holidays, police released this statement regarding the situation:

“Immediately, Santa’s helpers John Vazzano and Bill Schietinger sprung into action and will be delivering toys to those girls and boys so they can have a very special Christmas Day. Through these immediate actions, what began as a tragic incident has now spread to a holiday cheer. On behalf of all of our agencies please have a safe and Happy Holiday.”

No other information has been given.

