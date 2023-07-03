MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas Tree Shops (CTS), known for its seasonal goods, home decor and furniture is planning to close all four of its Connecticut locations, according to store officials.

Christmas Tree Shops rebranded in 2020 and became known as CTS. CTS has operated 82 stores in 20 states.

On May 5, Christmas Tree Shops filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

“This is strictly a financial restructuring. Our operations are sound. By increasing our financial flexibility, we will be able to focus on continuing to delight our loyal customers with a wide selection of unique goods at affordable prices,” Christmas Tree Shops chairman Marc Salkovitz said in a statement on May 5.

The store closing sales are expected to begin Friday at all four of its locations in Connecticut. The locations are listed below:

220 Indian River Road, Orange, CT 06477

120 Hale Road, Manchester, CT 06042-1773

15 Backus Avenue, Suite 42, Danbury, CT 06810

824 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, CT 06385

It is not clear the date when the stores will close permanently. News 8 has reached out to Christmas Tree Shops for further comment.