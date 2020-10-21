Chuckles X, Connecticut’s official state groundhog, dies

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Chuckles X, Connecticut’s official state groundhog, has died, the Lutz Children’s Museum reported Wednesday.

The groundhog arrived at the museum about two years ago.

She had several chronic medical conditions which prevented her from being released into the wild, a Facebook post read.

“‘Chuckles’ faithfully predicted the coming of spring to the people of Connecticut. The museum was crowded with visitors and the media on Groundhog Day each year as she whispered her prediction into the Mayor’s ear. She will be remembered fondly by the museum volunteers, her friends at Bolton Veterinary Hospital, and her thousands of adoring fans.”

The search is on for the state’s groundhog. The museum only accepts non-releasable wildlife referred by veterinarians or licensed rehabilitation facilities.