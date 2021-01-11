CIAC drafts plan on state winter sports, final decision to be made on Jan. 14

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ciaclogo1_413464

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Conference issued a proposal on Monday regarding the continuation of winter sports in the state.

“In alignment with DPH [Department of Health] guidance for sports, the CIAC winter season may begin no sooner than January 19, 2020, unless determined otherwise,” writes the CIAC.

The CIAC’s low-risk winter sport is swimming; moderate risk sports are basketball, ice hockey,
gymnastics and indoor track; high-risk winter sports are wrestling, competitive cheer and competitive dance.

The risk classifications were assigned according to DPH guidelines. A final decision on winter sports will be made on Jan. 14.

The organization’s 30-paged winter sports plan, can be read here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss