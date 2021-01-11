CIAC drafts plan on state winter sports, final decision to be made on Jan. 14

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Conference issued a proposal on Monday regarding the continuation of winter sports in the state.

“In alignment with DPH [Department of Health] guidance for sports, the CIAC winter season may begin no sooner than January 19, 2020, unless determined otherwise,” writes the CIAC.

The CIAC’s low-risk winter sport is swimming; moderate risk sports are basketball, ice hockey,

gymnastics and indoor track; high-risk winter sports are wrestling, competitive cheer and competitive dance.

The risk classifications were assigned according to DPH guidelines. A final decision on winter sports will be made on Jan. 14.

The organization’s 30-paged winter sports plan, can be read here.