NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) will no longer require masks for student-athletes at games and practices beginning Feb. 28.

This applies to indoor and outdoor events.

The CIAC made the announcement Friday, saying it resects the decision of anyone who chooses to wear a mask in practice or competition.

“Student-athletes, coaches, officials, game workers and spectators will follow mask permissions and restrictions issued by the facilities in which events occur,” officials said in the updated guidance release Friday.

“In districts where it is determined that continuing with mask requirements is in the school community’s best interest, the CIAC requests that consideration be given for allowing athletes to compete indoors without masks while wearing masks in all non-competitive activities,” officials said.

Those include things like being on the bench or in the locker room.

The CIAC offered to meet with any interested school or district to review the sport-specific data it has collected and analyzed as school districts and athletic programs evaluate considerations for masking.

“A significant finding of CIAC’s research is that even during Connecticut’s highest positivity rate surge in the pandemic to date, CIAC interscholastic athletic practices and competitions provided safe, structured physical activity, with less than 1% of student-athlete COVID-19 cases stemming from these experiences,” officials said.

View the full updated guidance below:

