CIAC watching new guidance to decide if masks will be needed for fall sports

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) is keeping an eye on new guidance from the CDC to decide if masks will be needed for fall sports.

The CDC out with new guidance calling for everyone in schools – students, staff, teachers – to wear masks. This as COVID-19 cases across the country are on the rise.

RELATED: How the CDC’s reversal on mask guidance will impact CT and upcoming school year

It’s also recommending masks indoors for anyone living in the areas where the risk of catching COVID is high.

This affects a lot—take high school sports. Football and marching band start in just a few weeks. The CIAC says they’re watching the new guidance coming from the feds carefully and working with the state to plan out fall sports.

The CIAC says all sports and activities are set to start on time. Outdoors sports shouldn’t be affected by the new CDC guidance. But the organization is huddling with public health officials to open the school sporting season safely especially when it comes to indoor sports like girl’s volleyball.

In the meantime, Governor Ned Lamont says a decision on Connecticut’s own guidelines for back to school and indoor public spaces is coming.

RELATED: Health Headlines: Will we need a COVID-19 booster shot?

Dr. Glenn Lungarini of the CIAC told News 8 Wednesday, “We’re talking about that for the appropriateness of that for certain indoor sports but we’re fortunate that most of our sports for the fall are outside…Within the next two weeks. Just to give parents and teachers time to prepare.”

As for reintroducing masking indoors for everyone in places of high transmission, Connecticut counties are not quite hitting the CDC threshold yet. The governor says they’re watching the local infection rates closely. For now, the state still pushing to get more shots in arms.