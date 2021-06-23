Cities across CT offering incentives to get residents to take COVID vaccine

Conn. (WTNH) — Cities across Connecticut are offering incentives to residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health leaders tell us only 35% of 15-44-year-olds in Hartford are vaccinated against COVID and they’re hoping these incentives will help with that.

“What more do young people want to do? They want to have fun. They want to do things and get back to normal and hang out with their friends. And we want them to do it safely,” said the Director of Health and Human Services for Hartford Liany Arroyo.

“Truth be told, there are still going to be some populations that will have hesitancy. That will have more questions. It’s not the end all be all that will work for everybody, but it is a tool in our toolbox to help increase vaccination rates,” said Community Services Administrator for New Haven, Dr. Mehul Dalal.

If you get a COVID shot at the 4th of July fireworks show in New Haven next week, you can choose from a $10 Dunkin Donuts gift card or get a ticket to Quassy Amusement Park.

