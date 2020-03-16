Cities administer school food plan in response to coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH) — With all of the state’s schools now closing, there are three main problems for parents, students, and staff: child care, continuing education, and food. In several cities like Waterbury, they think they’ve solved the food predicament.

Food is the easiest of those problems to solve because it’s not that tough for cafeteria staff to go from putting food on a tray to putting in in a bag. So here in Waterbury, and also in New Haven, a bunch of schools will be opening on Monday for that one purpose.

RELATED: CT public schools to close in effort to mitigate extension of coronavirus spread

This is not to sit around and socialize in the cafeteria. You’re not dropping kids off there for a while. This is to grab some food and then go. They want to maintain that social distancing we are all supposed to practice, but also make sure the kids don’t go hungry since, for some low-income students, school breakfast and lunch are the main sources of nutrients during the week.

As for the other issues, child care is going to be huge for a lot of families. For single parents and all those households in which both parents work outside the home, it’s going to be very tough to go weeks without school. Especially since the kids are supposed to be kept separate and not get together in groups.

The learning part is a work in progress. It would be great if every student had his or her own computer and internet connection at home, but they don’t, so individual districts are working on their own plans.

RELATED: Meal distribution sites launched following school closures due to coronavirus concerns