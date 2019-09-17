Cities take precautions to limit exposures to mosquitoes amid EEE concerns

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– There are certainly a lot of schedule changes going on at the recreation department in New London, as well as at the public works department which is in the same building.

That’s because those are the folks who mow the lawns and get the the fields ready for any outdoor sporting activities.

The mayor in the city has put out an edict that any city sponsored sporting activities must end by 6:15 at night and that all comes because of the concerns for EEE especially after an East Lyme person has come down with the potentially deadly disease.

“These changes were felt last week when the New London High School Football game was moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon and that displaced some pee wee football games which had to be rescheduled. But the city doesn’t mind doing that if it keeps everyone safe,” said Tommy Major, Director, Department of Recreation. “It’s just a community working together that’s basically what it’s about.”

The city of Norwich is also taking precautions. We are told that it is canceling any pre-approved use of city parks or fields after 6:30 at night. Norwich Free Academy is doing the same.