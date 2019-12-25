City reaches $625K settlement in halfway house lawsuit

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — The city of Norwalk and a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit reached a settlement in an ongoing lawsuit about a potential federal prison halfway house.

The city will pay a portion of a $625,000 lawsuit while its insurance company pays the majority of the settlement. Firetree, the nonprofit, bought the building in 2015 and eventually filed a lawsuit against the city because it denied them the right to operate the halfway house.

The company alleged the city discriminated against the future residents, many of whom were recovering from addiction. Part of the settlement also means the property cannot be used for correctional institution purposes.