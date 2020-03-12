Civil, criminal jury selections and trials scheduled in federal CT courts will be continued amid coronavirus outbreak

CONNECTICUT, (WTNH) — After the coronavirus outbreak, all civil and criminal jury selections and jury trials scheduled in federal courts in Connecticut through April 10, 2020, have been continued.

Officials said those cases that were set to take place before any district or magistrate judge in any courthouse in the District of Connecticut are continued pending further order of the court.

The District of Connecticut courthouses will remain open for all other business. Staff in the clerk’s office are available by phone and mail and intake desks will remain open for filings.

RELATED: CT courts changing docket schedules, taking precautions to minimize spread of coronavirus