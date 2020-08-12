Class-action lawsuit filed against Eversource over Isaias response demands over $1.5 billion in damages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Eversource on behalf of Connecticut homeowners and a business owner who lost power during the massive, long-term power outage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias last week.

Two Connecticut homeowners and an acupuncture business filed the lawsuit last Friday on behalf of other businesses and homeowners who are Eversource customers and lost power for an extended period of time due to the storm.

The homeowners – from Farmington and New Britain – say the slow response of Eversource to the power outage, (that lasted four days for them), caused food to go bad in their refrigerators and rendered their homes uninhabitable.

Acupuncture of Greater Hartford claims in the suit that it had to shut down all business during the four-day outage and that Eversource’s slow response caused the business lost revenue, lost profits, and economic damages.

The suit claims Eversource did not adequately prepare for the storm and did not restore power quickly to their customers due to the company’s “negligence” and “recklessness.”

The suit also claims Eversource was in breach of contract in the aftermath of the storm when they failed to provide their customers with power, and that the company violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

The plaintiffs are seeking monetary and punitive damages, as well as “other relief.” According to the lawsuit documents, “The amount in demand is more than $1.5 billion, exclusive of interests and costs.”

When asked for comment by News 8 regarding the lawsuit, an Eversource spokesperson issued the following statement:

We recently learned of the lawsuit and are reviewing it, but we believe it has no merit. We recognize the tremendous impact the storm and resulting outages have had on customers across the state. We remain focused on getting the power back for the rest of our customers still without power. This has been an incredible team effort by our employees and the thousands of outside crews who continue working tirelessly on this massive restoration. – Tricia Taskey Modifica, Eversource spokesperson

To read the full suit click here.