HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The debate continues over Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s plan for all new cars in Connecticut to go all-electric.

Earlier this month, some state Republicans held a news conference bashing the plan. Supporters gathered Wednesday to fight back.

“Nobody is banning combustion engines in Connecticut, and shame on those people who are perpetuating that false and fake news,” Rev. Josh Pawelek with Unitarian Universalist Society East in Manchester said.

Electric vehicle advocates said people fighting the state phasing out of the sale of new gas-powered cars in a dozen years are engaging in fear-mongering and misinformation.

“Taking away someone’s car that they can afford takes away their transportation. That’s a seismic shift in policy,” State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Conn.) said on Aug. 16. “The initiative will crush the working and middle-class budgets of families across our state.”

Kelly said Connecticut’s adoption of the California EV standard is government overreach and a financial burden.

“If you are so opposed to electric vehicles, what have you proposed instead?” State Rep. Christine Palm (D-36th) said.

Advocates said electric cars mean cleaner air, address global warming and dramatically improve Connecticut’s poor air quality.

“Electrifying our fleet of cars and trucks will help clean our air and provide better health outcomes for our children and future generations to come,” Dr. Sanjiv Godse, chair of the Connecticut Health Professionals for Climate Action, said.

They also said the focus now is on making electric cars more affordable because the change is already underway.

“Ford, GM, Volvo, Jaguar, the list goes on and on. Some, as soon as 2025, say they will stop production of internal combustion engines, many in 2030 and 2035,” state Sen. Christine Cohen (D-Guilford) said.

“They are prepared not only to sell the cars,” state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg (D-Westport), co-chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, said. “They are prepared to invest their resources and innovation into creating more efficient and effective batteries, to take a shorter time to charge, and take you a further distance.”

Along with charging stations, both sides of the debate agree Connecticut’s electric grid would have to be updated to handle the demand. Before the proposed EV rule goes into effect, DEEP needs to approve it along with the legislature’s regulations review committee passing it. No word yet when that may happen.