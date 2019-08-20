Cleanup underway after severe storms cause tree damage, power outages

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews are cleaning up certain areas of the state Tuesday morning after severe storms hit on Monday night.

A line of strong thunderstorms moved quickly through Connecticut bringing heavy rains, thunder and lightning.

There were even flash floods in the New Haven area.

Thousands of people were without power but power companies have been working to bring that number down.

According to Eversource, over 400 customers are without power with a majority being in Westport.

According to United Illuminating, over 400 of their customers are in the dark too with he most being in Fairfield.

In Madison, one restaurant, Cristy’s, is closed Tuesday after the storm took down a tree there.

