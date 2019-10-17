Cleanup underway after storm causes significant damage across CT

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The weather is proving problematic for people all across Connecticut. But, it’s affecting some communities more than others.

“Big loud bang like a bomb went off, it shook the whole house,” said Wesley McIntire.

Wesley McIntire was describing the moment not one, but two trees came crashing down on his home along Hazel Street in West Haven. He and his fiance jumped out of bed.

“Around 1:25 a.m. It just sounded like the house was coming down,” said McIntire.

The trees landed on the roof. The big heavy branches are covering the front of the home, making an absolute mess all around.

“I was like oh my gosh. It was disbelief. You never think about something like that happening in your own home,” said McIntire.

The extent of the damage was clearly visible from inside as well. A large branch went through the attic and into one of the bedrooms. There’s now a hole in the ceiling. The room next door was also damaged.

“When Wes said it came through the roof, I didn’t believe him. Then I went and saw him and was shocked,” said Heather Rodriguez, West Haven.

In Milford, another home fell victim to those strong, gusting winds. A large tree came down a little before 2 a.m., crushing the back of a truck. The glass window was blown out.

In the video above, you can see the truck with the tree on it and a view of the back of the house where the tree came crashing down on the family. The husband was sleeping in there at the time. Thankfully he’s OK.

Part of the tree then landed in the pool and to add insult to injury, the wife tells News 8 that this past weekend they cleaned everything up because they were getting ready to clean the pool.

There was another scene in Manchester after a transformer blew.

In Bristol, a tree came down on some wires.

There was a similar scene in Southington, along County Road, with debris all over the place.

And in Simsbury, another tree into a home.

As for the homeowners dealing with the aftermath, they’re trying to make sense of it all and start the process of moving forward.

“It’s shocking it’s an experience. I hope others learn from it perhaps,” said Rodriguez.