Clergy sex abuse victims calling for change to Statute of Limitations

Connecticut

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport‘s independent investigation into claims that church officials covered up sex abuse among clergy leaders revealed that since 1953, nearly 300 individuals were abused by 71 priests.

Under Connecticut Law, child victims of sexual abuse must sue before they turn 51-years-old.

Victims are hoping that the report will aid in their fight to change the law.

A task force is currently studying the civil Statute of Limitations recently held its’ first meeting. It is required to issue recommendations to lawmakers by early February.

