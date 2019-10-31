CMAK Foundation donates $200K to Waterbury YMCA in honor of Sandy Hook victim

(WTNH) — Halloween is often a fun and exciting holiday for many families, but for the Kowalski family, Halloween is a difficult day.

Chase Michael Anthony Kowalski would have celebrated his 14th birthday today. Almost 7 years ago, he was among the 26 killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

Since that devastating day, his parents Rebecca and Stephen Kowalski have devoted their lives to helping other children.

Rebecca said, “Based on our tragedy and the loss of Chase, gratitude helps heal a broken heart and every little bit that we give helps to heal a little bit more.”

The family created the CMAK Foundation, honoring Chase’s spirit. On Thursday morning, CMAK donated $200,000 to the Greater Waterbury YMCA preschool program. The money will help pay the tuition of students whose families cannot afford the cost.

Rebecca said, “Chase is forever a first grader. Seeing these little kids, it’s amazing, they’re going to grow up and be amazing adults someday. Hopefully their parents will remind them that Chase was instrumental in helping them get to where they are. “

This is the 6th year CMAK has donated to the Waterbury YMCA, providing a total of $120,000 each year. The donation touches about 150 students.

For more information on the CMAK Foundation, click here.