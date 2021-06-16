Co-pilot’s family sues Collings Foundation in deadly B-17 crash at Bradley Int’l airport

This photo, provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows damage from a World War II-era B-17 bomber plane that crashed on Oct. 2, 2019, at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn. The only surviving crew member of the bomber that crashed in Connecticut last year, killing seven people, told investigators that “everything was perfect” before take off and he doesn’t understand what went wrong, according to federal documents released Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (NTSB via AP)

(WTNH) — A new lawsuit has been filed in the deadly vintage B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport that happened in 2019.

The family of one of the victims killed is suing Collings Foundation for gross negligence and recklessness.

On Oct. 2, 2019, Michael Foster was serving as a volunteer co-pilot on the aircraft when the plane crashed moments after takeoff. The incident killed Foster, five other passengers, and the Pilot in Command. There were 13 people aboard.

The vintage World War II-era B-17G aircraft was used for the ‘The Wings of Freedom Tour’.

The National Transportation Safety Board cited inadequate maintenance as a contributing factor to the crash in a report released earlier this year.

Families of victims, along with surviving passengers and estates of passengers, have filed other lawsuits against Collings Foundation since the deadly crash, citing similar negligence claims.

This latest lawsuit was filed in Hartford Superior Court.