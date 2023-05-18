FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Colchester man was fatally struck by a car in a Fairfield parking lot on Wednesday, according to police.

Fairfield police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a car in the parking lot of 2150 Post Rd. just before 9:20 a.m.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, remained on scene and cooperated with police.

The victim, identified as a 59-year-old man from Colchester, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Officer Kevin Wells at (203) 254-4859 or via email at kwells@fairfieldct.org.