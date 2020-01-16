Colchester physical therapist faced financial troubles long before family slaying

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The death investigation surrounding Colchester business owner Tony Todt continues to concern many in town.

“It’s just terrible,” said Colchester resident, Ginny Petersen. “I can’t imagine.”

Todt has confessed to killing his wife Megan, their three children, and the family dog at a home from where they were being evicted in Celebration, Florida.

“Why would you do something like that?” asked Petersen. “I just can’t fathom it.”

On the same day Todt was arrested in Florida for the killing of his family, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Connecticut said he was also arrested Monday for healthcare fraud regarding his physical therapy business in Colchester.

The U.S. Attorney provided News 8 with the criminal complaint detailing the investigation into alleged fake claims to Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance companies.

Among them, services purportedly provided on Saturdays when Family Physical Therapy is closed.

In one claim Medicaid paid Todt $21,000 for a patient who hadn’t been to physical therapy in two years.

News 8 also learned Todt’s physical therapy license lapsed in September. His wife Megan’s was due to be renewed at the end of January.

He was also being investigated by the state.

“The Connecticut Office of the Attorney General can confirm we have an open False Claims Act investigation into Anthony Todt,” said Director of Communications Elizabeth Benton.

His reported financial troubles included lawsuits out of New York state filed by two lenders to whom he owed $36,000 and $63,000.

Locally, he owed back taxes on two cars in Colchester and owed more than $6,000 in back rent at his business’ Middletown Road location, where an apparent notice to “quit possession” was stuck in the door.

“My son works with a woman that knew the family, and she’s very upset,” said Peterson, who said the woman couldn’t imagine something like this. “No, no cause she said they were great people.”

Todt’s sister, Chrissy Caplet released this statement: