WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – College students are heading back to campus this week, and a few universities are holding their move-in days today.

The University of New Haven will be welcoming new students to the community. Interim President Sheahon Zenger will be there to greet first-year and transfer students who will be moving into on-campus housing.

The university is welcoming more than 1,300 first-year students and more than 200 transfer students this year. Their move-in day begins at 7:30 a.m. and their classes begin on Aug. 28

Connecticut College will also be welcoming new students Wednesday. First-year students will be able to participate in a variety of activities for the college’s “Welcome Week”, which begins Wednesday and runs through Monday.

Interim President Les Wong and other officials will be on campus to greet the new students starting at 4:30 p.m. Classes begin for students on Aug. 29

First-year students and transfer students will also be moving into Quinnipiac today. The university held its move-in day for international students on Monday, but they are dealing with an overflow issue.

The school says 45 first-year students are assigned to lounges right now, but they expect that number to drop considerably before classes start on Aug. 28

Quinnipiac says it had a highly successful admissions cycle thanks to the men’s hockey team winning the national championship and improvements that were made to the campus.

News 8 spoke to the chief of public safety at Quinnipiac University, Otoniel Reyes, about his advice for parents dropping kids off at school for the first time.

“I would give them the advice of making sure you’re paying attention at orientation for parents. Come to orientation with your students. Right. There’s no better way to get, you know, affiliated with other students,” Reyes said. “You’re going to meet fellow parents that are going through the similar transition. But it’s also an opportunity to know what resources are available to you on campus.”